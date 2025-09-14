Ransom Advisory Ltd Invests $8.27 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 76,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.1% of Ransom Advisory Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock worth $633,253,430 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

NVDA stock opened at $177.82 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

