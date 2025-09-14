NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.4% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock worth $633,253,430 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $177.82 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

