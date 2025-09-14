Modern Wealth Management LLC Sells 152,443 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Modern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,443 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $43.03.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

