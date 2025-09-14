Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in SAP SE $SAP

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 292.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAP opened at $257.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.06. The stock has a market cap of $315.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $217.51 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

