Modern Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,900 The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $2,434,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

