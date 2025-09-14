Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,749 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 464,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after buying an additional 436,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,579.30. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

