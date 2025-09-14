Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,453,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.78% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $471,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,176,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,118,000 after purchasing an additional 229,198 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,804,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,790,000 after buying an additional 83,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

