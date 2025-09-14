Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

