Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 191,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,170,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $735,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,033 shares in the company, valued at $361,632.64. The trade was a 67.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $344.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.69 and a 200-day moving average of $304.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.