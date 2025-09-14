Invst LLC Sells 950 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $292.07 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.84.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

