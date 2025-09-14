Invst LLC Invests $289,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Invst LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $257.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

