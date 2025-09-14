Invst LLC Acquires New Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Invst LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 70,115.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $813.87 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $873.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $749.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $320.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

