Invst LLC Acquires 317 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after buying an additional 923,688 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $118.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

