Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Stock Holdings Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,892 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

