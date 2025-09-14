Integrity Alliance LLC. Has $40.35 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 867.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,784 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Integrity Alliance LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock valued at $633,253,430. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4%

NVDA opened at $177.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average of $141.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

