Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $625.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.10. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $219.01 and a one year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

