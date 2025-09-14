Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 331.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $54,669,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 640.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 508,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 439,693 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 873,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after acquiring an additional 328,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $23,900,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:GMED opened at $58.73 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

