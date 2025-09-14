Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:CPK opened at $125.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.91. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $136.73.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPK. Barclays reduced their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

