First Hawaiian Bank Sells 383 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 766.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,098.14.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,544.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,477.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,727.96. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,153,015. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

