First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 0.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $75.07 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

