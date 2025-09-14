First Hawaiian Bank Has $982,000 Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 424,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $65,333,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,713.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 305,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,266,000 after buying an additional 294,900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 21,802.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after buying an additional 280,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,659,000 after buying an additional 257,341 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $166.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $133.90 and a 12-month high of $168.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The company had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.