First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.