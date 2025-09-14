Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $69,445,000. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $278.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.38 and its 200-day moving average is $283.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

