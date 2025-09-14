Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Cigna Group by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $302.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $256.89 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $375.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.76.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

