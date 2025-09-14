Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $830,000 Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the sale, the director owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,046,376. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock valued at $633,253,430. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

NVDA stock opened at $177.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.65. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

