Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock valued at $633,253,430. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.82 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

