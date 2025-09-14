Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,632 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,570,537,000 after buying an additional 8,291,233 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,316,000 after purchasing an additional 562,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $849,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,690 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.