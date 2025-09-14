Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3%

COF stock opened at $223.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 114.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.64 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

