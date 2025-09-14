Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $173.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

