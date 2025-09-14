Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Arista Networks by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,353.76. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,582,614 shares of company stock valued at $980,712,097 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $156.32. The firm has a market cap of $175.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

