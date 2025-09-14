Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,541,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536,162 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $863,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,747,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $332,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $208.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.