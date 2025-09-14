53,838 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,838 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,095,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.7%

ADSK opened at $319.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock worth $14,045,061. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Macquarie raised their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price target on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

