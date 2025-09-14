1,275 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Melius assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $149.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,154.90. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock worth $4,271,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.