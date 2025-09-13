Traders Purchase High Volume of Etsy Call Options (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 48,274 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the average volume of 31,591 call options.
Shares of Etsy stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.77.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Etsy by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Etsy from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Etsy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.
Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.
