Synopsys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 22,257 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 473% compared to the average volume of 3,886 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,964,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 54,286.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after buying an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,095,000 after buying an additional 585,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $425.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $590.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.54. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.