SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 997,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.22% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $95,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,723,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,458,000 after purchasing an additional 360,678 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 410,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 371,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

JNK opened at $97.69 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

