Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,660. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,748,000 after buying an additional 603,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $56,123,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 946.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 454,922 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $39,171,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $100.13 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

