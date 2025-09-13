Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $111,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at $2,127,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $215.33 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.74.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

