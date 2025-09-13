OFG Bancorp $OFG Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of OFG Bancorp worth $21,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,749,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,289,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,850,000 after buying an additional 102,755 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 223,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 100,644 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 87,024 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on OFG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OFG Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.81. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

About OFG Bancorp

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.