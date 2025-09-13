NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy” Rating

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $210.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.82 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,046,376. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock valued at $633,253,430. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

