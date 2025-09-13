NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,421,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,011,000 after buying an additional 1,055,672 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,453,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 770.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after buying an additional 296,448 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,242.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 130,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,979,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $68.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 347.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer purchased 1,790 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $109,762.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,171.60. The trade was a 21.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,274,274 shares in the company, valued at $826,721,784.72. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.