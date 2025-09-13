NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 194 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in STERIS by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,400,000 after buying an additional 1,619,796 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,950,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in STERIS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,828,000 after buying an additional 452,146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in STERIS by 35,759.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,980,000 after buying an additional 409,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,435,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock opened at $250.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.95. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.09.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. The trade was a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,467.56. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

