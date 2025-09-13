NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 1,444 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Plains GP by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 181,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,004,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAGP opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.76. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 220.29%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

