NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,924 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in CAVA Group by 604.1% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 176,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 151,029 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CAVA Group by 2,072.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 852,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,681,000 after purchasing an additional 813,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in CAVA Group by 1,084.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 518,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 474,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAVA. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CAVA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.41.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $364,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 236,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,763,690.20. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $230,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 350,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,321,708.44. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,738 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $63.74 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

