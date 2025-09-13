Millennium Management LLC Has $21.36 Million Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $21,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PKG opened at $215.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.