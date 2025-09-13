JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 1.07.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,920,160.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,899,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,543,443.84. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,368 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $67,032.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,499. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 528,748 shares of company stock worth $24,783,511. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $104,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 26.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

