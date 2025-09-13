iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 963.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,052,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 1,140.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,581 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,375,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,085,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 229,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,945,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETHA stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

