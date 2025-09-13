Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.90 price objective (up previously from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Arete downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Arete Research downgraded SEA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEA from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

SEA Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SEA stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $78.51 and a 12-month high of $199.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.