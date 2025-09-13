Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 844 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $15,316,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 73,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 29,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $253.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.04 and a 200-day moving average of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

