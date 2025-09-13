Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $465.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.62 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.46 and its 200 day moving average is $316.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,561,800. This trade represents a 40.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.41, for a total value of $666,986.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,508.61. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,594 shares of company stock worth $33,968,256. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

